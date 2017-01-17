Doncaster RLFC: Jordan Howden gets fitness all-clear

Doncaster RLFC play-maker Jordan Howden has been given the all-clear to play during the forthcoming campaign.

The stand-off missed a number of games last season with a hip problem and there were fears in the Dons camp that he may need surgery before playing again.

“Jordan has been back to see his specialist and although the scan has shown he has an impingement he has been told that he will not make things any worse by continuing to play as long as we manage the situation properly,” head coach Gary Thornton told The Star.

“Which is good news for everyone because Jordan is such a key player for us.

“Although Jordan has been told he will need surgery, and we’ll look at getting it done during the next close season, I think he is happy with the results because half his problem last year was not knowing what the problem was.”

Although Howden is likely to play some part in Sunday’s first pre-season game against Sheffield Eagles at the Keepmoat Stadium, several other regulars - including half-back partner Jordie Hedges - will be sitting the game out.

“Jordie is still suffering from a bit of tendonitis in his knee and is probably a fortnight away from being ready,” said Thornton.

“But there is no long-term problem, as is the case with full-back Tom Carr and prop Makali Aizue, who are both on schedule to be back within a fortnight following knee operations.

“Zac Braham is probably 50-50 at this moment in time following his ankle operation.

“He is champing at the bit and wants to play but we’ll not risk it if we feel another week or so will benefit him.”

Tickets for Sunday are priced £10 adults, £8 concessions, £2 ages 5-16, free for U5s.