Doncaster RLFC in Canada: Play-off hopes lie in the balance as Dons tackle Toronto Wolfpack

Doncaster RLFC will be bidding to do what no other club has done on Saturday and beat newly-crowned League One champions Toronto Wolfpack at the Lamport Stadium.

The full-time Canadian team, who boast several former Super League stars, were presented with the League One trophy after beating second-placed Barrow Raiders 26-2 in front of a club-record crowd of just under 8,000 at the weekend.

Dons head coach Richard Horne, who will lack several regulars due to work commitments, jokingly said earlier this week that he hoped the Wolfpack players would still be suffering a hangover following the post-match celebrations after securing promotion to the Championship at the first attempt.

But he knows that his Toronto counterpart Paul Rowley is too professional for that to be the case and that the home side, beaten just twice in all competitions this year, will be looking to keep their 100 per cent home record intact.

Defeat for the Dons could see them miss out on the play-offs.

Fifth-placed Doncaster currently have a one-point advantage over Keighley and Newcastle.

Both of those sides face away games against higher-placed opposition but both Barrow and York have secured their play-off spots and can’t be caught and may take the opportunity to rest players ahead of next weekend’s semi-finals.

The Dons, whose costs are being met by their hosts, flew to Canada from Manchester Airport on Thursday.

They trained on Friday ahead of the game and are scheduled to arrive back in the UK on Monday morning.