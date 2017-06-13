Doncaster RLFC: Hull FC legend Richard Horne set for first training session as new Dons boss

Former Hull FC legend Richard Horne is set to take charge of his first coaching session at Cantley Park tonight after taking over as Doncaster RLFC’s new head coach.

Horne – who has watched several Doncaster games since applying for the job – was an interested spectator at Sunday’s 24-24 draw against second-placed Barrow Raiders.

The players were told of his appointment after the game.

Horne, who played over 400 games for the Super League giants prior to hanging up his boots a couple of years ago, is currently one of two assistant coaches working under Lee Radford and is also in charge of the club’s U23 side.

He will continue to work with Hull, who train during the day, but Doncaster will be his main priority.

Pete Green, who helped steer the Dons to three wins and a draw during his four games as caretaker coach will revert to being assistant coach.

“I told the club during discussions that I’d be happy with whatever they decided,” he told The Star.

“If they had asked me to continue in the role until the end of the season then I would have done that and I’d have been confident that it could have worked.

“But bringing Richard in is a massive plus and will help keep the momentum we’ve built up in recent weeks going and I think it shows the club’s ambition.

“Being full-time he’ll have more time than I did to do things like pre-match analysis which is very difficult when, like me, I am part-time with a job and also back playing.

“He played at the top level for a long time and played in Challenge Cup finals and Super League Grand Finals, so he’s got a lot of experience.

“I think the fact that Richard was a half-back in his playing days will be a big plus for our half-backs, who are all very young. I’m sure he’ll get the best out of them and he’ll certainly command their respect.

“Having spoken to Richard, he has had a lot of impact at Hull but he is keen to do his own thing and stamp his own mark on a team.

“Both Rhys (Lovegrove) and myself are looking forward to working with him.”