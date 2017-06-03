Doncaster RLFC: Green wants maximum points from tough June

Doncaster RLFC caretaker boss Pete Green is targeting a 100 per cent return from the club’s testing League One programme during June.

The club, who have yet to finalise a date for their outstanding home game against Oxford, have to play all three Cumbrian sides this month.

Brushing aside suggestions that he’d be happy with victories in two of the games, Green told The Star: “I think that would be a negative thing to say for a side which has aspirations of winning promotion this season.

“Obviously we know all three games are going to be tough and they’ll all be very physical, but the target is to try and win all three.

“Workington have made a mixed start to the season, as have a lot of clubs, but are always difficult to beat at Derwent Park.

“But if we can build on the win over Keighley and improve in one or two areas, then I’m confident that we can pick up a win which would build on the momentum we’ve built up over the last couple of games and give us a boost ahead of the games against Barrow and Whitehaven.”

Props Mark Castle (ankle) and Feka Paleaaesina (Achilles), full-back Tom Carr (foot) and utility man Kieran Cross (shoulder) are again ruled out and prop Connor Scott (personal reasons) joins them on the sidelines.

Better news for Green is that Louis Sheriff has recovered from the illness that ruled him out of the win over Keighley a fortnight ago, and comes in at full-back.

Green brings in new signing from Toronto Woolpack Reece Dean into his 19-man squad and also hopes to have the services of Hull FC forward Sika Manu, a member of New Zealand’s 2008 World Cup-winning team, on a dual-registration for the first time.