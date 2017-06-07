Doncaster RLFC confirm Matt Nicholson exit

Prop Matt Nicholson has left Doncaster RLFC.

The 25-year-old forward played under former Dons head coach Gary Thornton at York City Knights before linking up with him again at the Keepmoat Stadium in 2015.

He has been coaching at NCL Division Three side Stanningley while sidelined through injury.

“Firstly I would like to thank everyone that has supported me over the 18 months I spent at the club,” Nicholson told Dons’ official website.

“I have met some of the most passionate people for the game during my time at Doncaster such as Pete Bell who is truly the best clubman I have come across in the game.

“During my period on the sidelines this year I have begun coaching at Stanningley which I have been massively enjoying. Unfortunately due to training times clashing it means I am now unable to fulfil training requirements at Doncaster and having spoken to Carl Hall we both decided it would be best for both parties to part company.

“I would like to wish all of the players, staff and fans of Doncaster the best of luck in the remainder of the season.”

Dons supremo Carl Hall said: “I certainly hope he stays involved in our game, he still has plenty to offer. He has had some bad luck over the last couple of years but once he’s back fully fit he will be an asset to any club.”