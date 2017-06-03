Doncaster RLFC: Boss hunt will take as long as it takes warns Carl Hall

Dons chief executive Carl Hall has pledged to he will use all the time necessary to find the right man to become the club’s new head coach.

Hall is leading the search for a new head coach following the departure of Gary Thornton last month.

And he says he will leave no stone unturned in his bid to select the coach to secure the goal of promotion this season.

“We’ve had some strong candidates apply for the role,” Hall told the club’s official website. “They’ll be assessed by myself and a couple of other senior members of staff as one of us may spot something different to the others.

“It’s important that enough time is taken to get the right man.

“I’m trying to get second opinions on some of the candidates from the people that I respect within the game.

“It’s not something we have a lot of experience in. We’ve only had three coaches in ten years no so we need to do what is right for the club and hopefully get someone who can take us to the next level.”

Current interim coach Pete Green has made no secret of his desire to take on the role and Hall admits he has been impressed with his efforts so far.

He said: “I’ve had some real good discussions with the lads that are in the role at the minute.

“We all came out of it agreeing on the direction we want the club to go in.”