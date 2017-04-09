Doncaster RLFC 6 Toronto 82: dons outclassed by slick Canadians

Doncaster RLFC never looked like becoming the first side to beat newcomers Toronto Wolfpack in their League One clash at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Only points difference separated the two top-four sides at the start of the game, but by full-time visitors looked a league apart throughout as they romped to a 14-try 82-6 win.

Although the Dons were aware of Toronto’s credentials prior to the start, the gulf in class on the day will have come as a stark reality check.

There is no question the Dons are a better side than they looked on the day and with the exception of such as Makaliu Aizue and Jason Tali, didn’t do themselves justice.

They can take consolation from the fact that they won’t be the only side taken apart by a Championship-class Toronto side who play some eye-catching rugby, but equally they will have to learn some hard lessons.

The visitors scored three converted tries in the opening quarter for an 18-0 lead.

First hooker Bob Beswick dummied his way over from acting half-back.

Powerhouse FuiFui Miomo then broke Connor Scott’s tackle to score.

Loose-forward Jake Bussey muscled his way over from close range for another try.

Loose-forward Jamie Thackray looked set to open Doncaster’s account only to drop the ball over the line.

Winger Liam Kay, who spent a spell on loan at Doncaster during his time at Wakefield, ran in unopposed for a fourth try on 25 minutes.

Although their handling continued to look laboured compared with the visitors, the Dons went close again through Tali.

The Dons bombed a great chance on the half-hour when scrum-half Kieran Cross jinked past several defenders only to see Ryan Wright put down his try-scoring pass,

Toronto turned defence into attack in a move which ended with full-back Quentin Laula Togagae racing over 50 metres to score another converted try to make it 28-0.

The one-way traffic continued with stand-off Blake Wallace racing in from 40 metres out. Hall again added the extras.

Home fans finally had something to cheer on the stroke of half-time when wing Sam Doherty outjumped Kay to collect Howden’s kick to the corner for a try goaled by Tom Carr.

Howden, who made a generally quiet return after injury, almost dummied his way over shortly after the restart.

Moimo forced his way over from close range for his second try, on 48 minutes. Centre Greg Worthington crossed two minutes later. With Hall converting both tries, the visitors led 46-6.

Kay brought up the 50-point mark with a spectacular dive in the corner.

Richard Whiting,Rhys Jacks,Wallace and Bussey all took advantage of some tired defence as Toronto continued to score at more than a point a minute.

Dons: Carr, Doherty, Welham, Tali, Sheriff, Howden, Cross; Castle, Kesik, Scott, Martin, Tonks, Thackray, Subs: Wright, Aizue, Hedges, Spiers.

Toronto Wolfpack: Togagae, Pownall, Worthington, Hall, Kay, Wallace, Jacks; Moimoi, Beswick, Emmitt, Dixon, Laithwaite, Bussey. Subs: Wheeler, Whiting, Crossley, Sidlow.