Carl Hall column: Kids in their kit go free for vital Doncaster RLFC v Newcastle clash

I would like to start this week with the club night we had down at Bentley Rugby League Club.

We took the whole team down to join in with Bentley’s junior teams and I was absolutely blown away with the turnout.

There must have been more than 80 kids from under 5s to under 16s who got to take part in sessions led by our players.

It was also great to see a few ex-professional players in Dean Colton, Chris Hemmings, Liam Higgins, Ryan Morling and Tony Atter all giving up their time coaching these kids.

I’m sure we will have some local boys stepping up to play for the Dons in the future.

We will do similar events with Toll Bar and Moorends clubs in the future too.

This weekend is our last home game against Newcastle. If young lads who play for any of these three community clubs come down in their kit they will gain free entry to watch the game.

I want to see as many of the local clubs colours down to shout the boys home, it’s a fixture we need to win to secure a play-off semi-final spot for this season.

Last weekend saw us play York City Knights and two very good teams went at it head-to-head. The game was played in good spirits, both teams really needed the victory but as it turned out the game finished in a 21-21 draw which was probably a fair result in the end.

You may already have seen the news that my good friend Feka Paleaaesina has decided to retire at the end of the season. He had another year on his contract to go but, being the man he is, he didn’t want to be one to play on if he didn’t feel he could make an impact. He has struggled this year with an Achilles tendon injury which, if it snapped, is career-ending and would have a real impact on his future.

We all respect his decision to retire. The man has done everything there is in the game so all there is to do is thank him for coming to our club and wish him all the very best.

The fans love him, as do the supporters of every club he has played for, so all the best in your retirement my bro, enjoy your time with the family and all the best for the future.

If you are doing nothing on Sunday get down to the Keepmoat Stadium to watch the Dons take on Newcastle.

Given what is at stake it’s a really big game for us a club and the boys would really appreciate your support.