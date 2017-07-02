Carl Hall column: Challenge Cup honour is brilliant for the town

We are looking forward to hosting the Challenge Cup semi-final between Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday July 29.

Club Doncaster being selected to bring this game to our town is something that I am immensely proud of and it is something the whole town should recognise is important recognition for our area’s development as a hub of elite sport.

I would like to thank all the staff here at Club Doncaster in helping us achieve this, in particular our stadium’s head of operations Marie Hepburn who has been fantastic throughout the selection process dealing with the RFL.

I know Gavin Baldwin and the Club Doncaster owners are very pleased about this fixture, which gives us a great opportunity to showcase our facilities live on the BBC in such an high profile event.

On the Dons front we had a tough fixture against Whitehaven away at the weekend, going down 25-20.

I think we all felt we could have won the game, we did have a few very tough calls go against us from the man in the middle but these things tend to even themselves out over the course of the season so hopefully our luck will come.

This fixture was also head coach Richard Horne’s first and you could see the difference in the way he wants to play.

We looked really good at times with the ball and the wrestle in the tackle was very good and I would say come the next few weeks, once he has had them on the training field for a few more sessions, we could really kick on.

We have a tough period coming up with three games in eight days starting at the weekend with Newcastle Thunder who are on fire at the minute.

We then play over at Featherstone Rovers’ ground on Wednesday July 5 to take on Oxford before the long journey to South Wales a few days later.

It doesn’t matter what teams you are up against, to play three games in just eight days is a really big ask.

But one thing we do have in our favour at the minute is all the troops are fit to play.