Brilliant Bentley ARLFC clinch promotion to top flight

Bentley ARLFC clinched promotion with a 30-20 victory against Batley Boys in the Yorkshire Rugby League Division One play-off final.

They will join Doncaster Toll Bar in next season’s Premier Division following a memorable win at Featherstone on Saturday.

Batley opened the scoring but Bentley hit back with a converted try by Nick Pownall.

The West Yorkshire side notched a second unconverted try to lead 8-6 but Scott Smith earned his side a 12-8 interval lead when diving over under the posts.

The lead changed hands again after the break but Bentley finished the stronger and three tries by Jonny Marshall, Ryan Craswell, who converted all three, and former Dons winger Dean Colton secured them a 30-20 victory and a place in next season’s top flight.

Coach Andy Whitfield said: “There was nothing in the game for the first 40 minutes and we knew we had to dig deep and the lads did that superbly to get the result.

“It’s always tough playing uphill second half but I’m proud of the lads. The team spirit is unbelievable and that showed in the second half.

“It was great to see so many people come to support the lads,” he added.

“It made it a great atmosphere and a brilliant day for the whole club and to see so many of our junior section celebrating alongside the players after the game shows where the club is at.”

n There was disappointment for Doncaster Toll Bar in their Premier Division play-off final against West Bowling.

Toll Bar, who finished a point behind the table-topping Bradford side, tasted a 26-18 defeat in a keenly-contested encounter.

There was nothing to choose between the two sides for long periods and it took West Bowling over 20 minutes to break the deadlock.

Toll Bar stand-off Shaun Barker put Ian Tattersall’s side 12-4 ahead with a brace of tries he also converted.

The West Yorkshire side closed the gap to two points with a converted try and drew level just before the break with a penalty. They scored two unanswered tries after the break to lead 20-12.

When Barker, who again added the extras, crossed for his third try, Toll Bar were back in the frame at 20-18 but Trueman’s hat trick try dashed their hopes.