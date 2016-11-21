Bentley ARLFC launch new under-6s team

Bentley ARLFC have launched a new under-6s team - and are encouraging youngsters to give rugby league a go.

Training takes place on Monday evenings at Adwick Leisue Centre, outdoors on the 3G pitch, from 6-7pm.

The sessions, open to five and six-year-olds, are being put on by ex-professional Liam Higgins, who played for Hull FC, Castleford, Wakefield and Sheffield Eagles in a career spanning ten years.

“Liam has a wealth of experience in the game having played over 150 Super League games and a large number in the Championship,” said a club spokesperson.

“We look forward to welcoming you into our ever growing family club.”

For more information, or to book a place, contact Liam on 07760 123325 or visit Bentley ARLFC on Facebook.