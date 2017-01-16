New Athlete Testing Centre set to launch at Doncaster College and University Centre

Sports teams and individuals across Doncaster are invited to the launch of a new Athlete Testing Centre this week.

The facility is located at Doncaster College and University Centre’s High Melton campus and underpins the work of their Department of Sport.

Visitors will be able to take advantage of a range of fitness tests, including reaction testing and measurement of strength and power, FTP, VO2 Max and body fat.

The launch event takes place at The Stables, High Melton on Tuesday, January 17 at 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “All tests will be undertaken by a trained professional.

“Our role within the Higher Education Sports Department is to develop our students into competent and efficient sports scientists who are able to carry out these tests with a variety of athletes.

“With different levels of testing and packages available we can tailor all testing to the individuals, with prices starting as low as £10 and packages starting from £30.

“The launch will provide you with further details and information relating to the testing and the packages we have to offer. You will also be able to book yourself or your athletes in for testing on the evening.

“This will also be a great opportunity to network with other professionals in the sports performance industry within the Doncaster area.”

For more information contact Becky Fores on 01302 553635 or email becky.fores@don.ac.uk.