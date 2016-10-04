Wright flies flag for Doncaster Atheltic Club in Cusworth 10k

Simon Wright flew the flag for Doncaster Athletic Club in Sunday’s Cusworth 10k race.

Wright clocked a time of 34 minutes 50 seconds in winning the men’s vet-50 race in the race promoted by the Keepmoat Stadium-based club.

Wright, who finished seventh overall, was the first local runner home in the race which attracted a field of over 400.

The race, which finished in the grounds of Cusworth Hall, was won by Lincoln Wellington’s Joe Wilkinson in a time of 32.26.

Club-mate Thomas Trimble (33.04) was runner-up with Joe Sweetnam-Powell (Sheffield Running Club) claiming third spot in a time of 33.10.

Shaun Dimelow (Penistone Footpaths) won the men’s vet-45 race in a time of 34.35.

Doncaster’s Rhys Gibson, 11th overall in 36.02, finished second to Trimble in the U20 race.

Doncaster men’s captain Martin Jones (37.01) finished 18th overall and third in the men’s vet-40 race.

Steve Barber, 38th in a time of 38,43, was the first Askern runner to finish with 50th placed Chris Ramsey (40.45) being the first Danum Harrier home.

Doncaster’s Phil Bussey (43.08) was 82nd overall and second in the men’s vet-65 race.

Ambleside’s Sarah McCormack, eighth overall in a time of 35.15, won the women’s race.

Fiona Davies (Rotherham Harriers), who finished 27th in a time of 38.04, won the women’s vet-40 race.

Barnsley Athletic Club provided the winner of the women’s vet-45, 50, 55 and 65 races.

Doncaster’s Sam Lawson (6.28) won the supporting fun race around the grounds of Cusworth Hall. Lisa Fouweather (6.35) was second in the race which attracted a field of 68, with Lysander Lawson (6.49) third.