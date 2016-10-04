Winning weekend for Doncaster | Juniors edge closer to England call

Doncaster Hockey Club’s men climbed to fourth in the EHL North Conference with a 2-0 win at Leek.

The Staffordshire side, bottom of the league and with no goals to their name in their opening two games, started the game in very defensive mode, looking to frustrate a Doncaster side who were hoping to bounce back from last week’s reverse at Preston.

In a dour first half chances were few and far between and the sides turned round goalless.

Four minutes into the second half the visitors made the breakthrough when Josh Pettinger wriggled free in the circle before setting up Andy Appleton who fired high into the net.

With quarter of an hour remaining Doncaster doubled their advantage.

Tom Brickman fired the ball into Pettinger who turned smartly and smashed a reverse stick shot into the bottom corner.

Despite Brickman geting a temporary suspension late in the game the home side failed to trouble Ash Watson and Doncaster were able to hold on quite comfortably for a well deserved win.

Doncaster host Cannock on Sunday (2pm).

Doncaster men’s second team also had a successful weekend as goals from Josh Barrass (2) and Lewis Pantry earned them a 3-2 win at North Shields.

n Doncaster’s ladies produced a clinical performance to beat Didsbury 6-1 and make it two wins out of two in the North Premier Division.

Ellie O’Neill (2), Fiona Bolland, Charlotte Dodds, Verity Blyth and Rosie Christiansen found the net, while Sophie Akthar was player of the match.

n The following junior members have been selected for the North teams, Pennine Pumas, for this year’s England Hockey HiPAC and Futures’ Cup tournaments:

U15 Girls: Grace Sanderson, Amelia Bishop (NTR). U15 Boys: Tayyab Rehman. U16 Girls: Annabel Bennett, Jess Vaughan. U16 Boys: Matt White, Zak Jolly. U17 Boys: Tom Downs, Ethan Kensett. U18 Boys: Dan West.

Club spokesperson Jo West said: “These are annual national tournaments played to enable selection for the England Under 16 and Under 18 squads.

“We are tremendously proud of our players, whatever level they play at but the selection of ten of our players at the highest level is testament to how hard both the players and coaches at our hockey club have worked.

“Congratulations to everyone selected.”