UK Snooker Championship: Chris Keogan ‘will learn’ from Ali Carter defeat

Chris Keogan vowed to learn from his Betway UK Championship experience after losing 6-1 to a free-flowing Ali Carter in the first round at the York Barbican on Thursday.

Doncaster potter Keogan was making his first appearance at the ‘Triple Crown’ event, but struggled against two-time World Championship semi-finalist Carter, who was at his fluent best.

Carter opened up with a half-century, then produced a brilliant 100 in the third frame before extending his lead to 4-0 by the mid-session interval.

World No.123 Keogan responded admirably in the fourth – twice Carter missed easy chances and the 24-year-old was on-hand to take advantage, winning on a re-spotted black.

But that was a rare highlight for the tour rookie as his world No.12-ranked opponent compiled a second century of the morning and then wrapped victory up with a fluent 78.

“Ali has played really well there, but I had a couple of half chances in the first couple of frames and against the top players you have to at least make something of them,” Keogan insisted. “If you don’t do it, you don’t experience it, you can’t learn from it.

“Hopefully I am slowly but surely moving in the right direction. Being from Yorkshire, this is one of the main tournaments you look forward to – I just wish I could’ve put a better display on.”

And with the Scottish Open and German Masters qualifiers on the schedule before Christmas, Keogan hopes he can give himself a festive boost.

“The tour is exactly what I expected – tough, relentless. Every game, if you are not on your game then you’re going to lose,” he added.

“Scottish and German are coming up, hopefully I can pick up a couple of wins and have a nice Christmas.”

Follow the UK Championship LIVE on Eurosport with Colin Murray, Jimmy White, Neal Foulds and Ronnie O’Sullivan.