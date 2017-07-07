UFC: Marc Diakiese out to extend his brutal highlight reel against Drakker Klose

Marc Diakiese is determined to bolster his status as the human highlight reel in his latest UFC outing – but more for himself than fight fans.

The Armthorpe mixed martial arts fighter is set to take on Drakker Klose in Las Vegas on a bill topped by the final of the UFC’s Ultimate Fighter series in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Diakiese has rapidly made a name for himself in the MMA world thanks to brutal stoppages and audacious slams, earning a reputation as a must-see prospect in the sport.

But he claims no one enjoys watching his highlights more than he does.

“There is a reputation about me but I’m doing it for myself,” the lightweight told The Star.

“I get a kick out of watching those highlights as much as anyone so I want a few more to watch.

“So my prediction for this fight is a knockout with plenty of action from me that’s going to be worth watching.”

Despite the devastating striking which earned him the nickname of Bonecrusher, the 24-year-old is incredibly laid back.

And that means he is taking his debut in the fighting capital of the world in his stride.

He said: “It’ll be good to fight in Las Vegas but I’ve not thought about it too much.

“I’m focused on getting in there, putting on a show, getting the win and pushing on for a title.

“That’s what I want.”

