Trainer admits world title bid was ‘massive leap’ for boxer Gavin McDonnell

Trainer Dave Coldwell admits that it was a risk taking Gavin McDonnell into a WBC world title contest after just 18 fights.

The Doncaster boxer lost his assault on the WBC World super bantamweight title against Rey Vargas in February.

Coldwell now admits that it had taken a steep learning curve to get the 31-year-old into the mix.

“We rolled the dice with Gavin but at the back of my mind there was always that reminder that he’s still learning in this sport and he had been fast tracked to world level. The Gavin loss hurt me and I take this sport so serious and so personal that when one of my guy loses it’s really hard to take.

“The next day, I watched the fight back and was really impressed with how he performed considering the massive leap he was taking.

“Now vital that he takes what he learnt from this fight and applies it the next time we get an opportunity of this size.

“He performed great towards the back-end of the fight but Vargas is a class act and he’s capable of dominating in this sport for a long time.

“The performance gave me hope that Gavin can come again and when that time comes then this experience against Vargas will do him the world of good.”

One of the judges scored the match, at Hull, a draw. But the other two handed the win to the 26-year-old Mexican.

Rotherham-based Coldwell soon bounced back after the defeat.

The following week, he returned to the corner to mastermind Tony Bellew’s victory over David Haye. Coldwell said: “It was brilliant to get back to winning ways but it felt sweeter because only a small few believed Bellew could win.

“The response I’ve had since the fight has been really flattering with people congratulating me and it’s a nice feeling compared to some of the stuff I heard after the McDonnell V Vargas fight.

“This sport can change in the blink of an eye though and it’s important to remember the good times and enjoy them because you don’t know what’s next.”