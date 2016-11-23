Team ACMAC win 25 medals at WKC World Kickboxing Championships

Jade Humphries led the way for Team ACMAC at the WKC World Kickboxing Championships in Dublin.

Humphries, 19, won three gold medals and one silver - one of the best individual tournament tallies.

Aidan Hughes, 15, and Stephen Jones, 34, also became world champions for the first time.

Members of Andy Crittenden’s martial clubs - part of a 250-strong England team - amassed no fewer than 25 medals between them in various Fighting and Forms divisions.

Lucy Crittenden, Kian Goodenough, Dom Sayle, Paris Slater, Kelly Ashbridge, Samantha Orwin, Lee Cutsforth and Sarah Illingworth all chipped in with silver and bronze medals.

Tiffiny Richardson, Hayden Lindley and Shea Hughes reached the quarter-finals, narrowly missing out on a medal.

Team ACMAC would like to hear from anyone interested in sponsoring the club for next year’s World Championships in Orlando, Florida.

Anyone who can help should email andy.acmac@yahoo.co.uk or call 01302 858335.

For more information about the club visit www.acmac.co.uk.