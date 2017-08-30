Taekwondo: Turner and Yarrow named in Great Britain squad for Junior European Championships

Two Doncaster teenagers have been named in Great Britain Taekwondo’s 18-strong squad for the 2017 Junior European Championships.

Owen Turner and Mason Yarrow, who both represent Armthorpe’s Ultimate Taekwondo, will fly to Israel in November to represent GB on the international stage.

Turner, 14, is a 2016 Cadet European champion and is in his first year competing as a junior against 14-18-year-olds.

Yarrow, 16, won bronze at the 2015 Cadet World Championship and was named GB Cadet of the Year in 2014.

GB Taekwondo development coach Romaine Bailey said: “I know each of them is looking forward to the challenge, as well as the development opportunity that awaits them out in Cyprus later this year.”