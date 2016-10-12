Taekwondo: Owen Blunt, 10, secures back-to-back British titles

Owen Blunt has secured back-to-back British Taekwondo titles - at the tender age of ten.

The Dunsville Primary School pupil - the younger cousin of boxing champions Jamie and Gavin McDonnell - followed up his 23kg-category gold last year by moving up a weight to 26kg and beating the reigning British champion Nino Ontoy 15-10 in the final.

Blunt, who trains with Ultimate Taekwondo in Armthorpe, became one of the youngest WTF Black Belts in the country at the age of eight.

He started doing Taekwondo aged just five.