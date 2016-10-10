Taekwondo: Byfleet becomes junior British champion

Teenager Oliver Byfleet hopes to kick-on after winning gold at the British Taekwondo Championships.

The 13-year-old, from Balby, became a British cadet champion in the ‘B class’ 53kg category at the Copper Box Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in London last month.

He now hopes to move up to ‘A class’ and compete in UK and international competitions.

“Oliver fought in the semi-final and won 13-1 on points against his opponent, stopping the fight in the second round with a clear 12-point advantage,” said proud dad Anton.

“He then fought in the final to win gold 4-1 on points and is British champion for 2016.

“His very proud parents and family would like to say a big well done to Oliver.

“He has been training for the last three and a half years at the Scorpion Taekwondo Club in Edlington under the instruction of Ian and Claire Fairhurst.

“Oliver also won gold in the Scottish Open competition in September and won silver in the Dutch Masters competition.

“He will now be looking to move up into the ‘A class’ as a junior to compete in UK and international competitions next year.”

Oliver also met Team GB’s 2016 Rio Olympics Taekwondo silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad in London (pictured right).