ST LEGER DAY TWO: Betting tips from BetVictor

Here’s your betting tips for Day Two of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse, provided by BetVictor...

1.55 The winner of the opening Fillies’ Nursery generally tends to be a pretty smart filly, and Arwa, a half-sister to Ascot Gold Cup winner Order of St George, must go close on handicap debut upped in trip for the Charlie Hills team.

2.30 Grecian Light was last of seven last time out at Goodwood, facing four rivals that finished in front of her in the Gp 3 Prestige Stakes, but Godolphin have won five of the last seven renewals and she must go close returning to a flat track.

3.05 Last year’s St Leger heroine Simple Verse must go close returning to the scene of her finest hour, but she may struggle to concede 12lb to Abindgon who gets the nod to land the feature for Sir Michael Stoute and Andrea Atzeni.

3.40 Mark Johnston’s Rusumaat missed out on landing a six-figure pot when second in one of the summer’s big sales races last month at York’s Ebor meeting, but is well drawn to make amends and reverse the form with the re-opposing Stormy Clouds.

4.15 The 3-y-o handicap looks a wide open contest with Luca Cumani’s Bermondsey respected dropping down in trip and Charlie Appleby’s Lusory unexposed on just his third career start but Ryan Moore is a massive plus in the plate for Poet’s Word who should give yet further success on Town Moor for trainer Sir Michael Stoute

4.50 Charlie Hills has won three of the last five renewals of the maiden over the extended mile, two of those successful in pattern company thereafter, and I’m looking forward to Never Surrender stepping up in trip and possibly using the benefit of experience on his side against some exciting debutants.

6.00 Those looking to get out of jail in the lucky last may struggle with a wide-open field of 20 runners going to post for the 6f Handicap and Michael Wigham’s Fairway to Heaven and Michael Dods’ Fendale both respected should the market speak in their favour.