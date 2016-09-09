ST LEGER DAY THREE: Betting tips from BetVictor

Here’s your betting tips for Day Three at the St Leger Festival, courtesy of BetVictor...

1.55 The opening Gp 3 Sceptre Stakes will see plenty of people continue to follow La Rioja off a cliff but this column has to leave her alone on her first start over today’s 7f trip, and she is overlooked instead for Mark Johnston’s Lumiere under James Doyle. The Shamardal filly, a Group One winner last term as a 2-y-o, disappointed in the 1000 Guineas but looked to retain plenty of ability when bolting-up on her next start on the July Course at Newmarket. Her latest effort in the Prix Rothschild is best ignored and she can return to winning ways dropping back down in trip.

2.30 Johnston is double-handed for the Gp 2 Flying Childers Stakes with Joe Fanning partnering last week’s Kempton winner The Last Lion and James Doyle on Yalta with marginal preference for the latter. He was never able to challenge last time out in the Nunthorpe at York but is best judged on his Goodwood success when breaking the 2-y-o track record and a reapplication of such form must see him go very close on Town Moor.

3.05 Ryan Moore misses Doncaster on St Leger day but is on Town Moor this afternoon and must go close in the Mallard Stakes over the classic’s 1m 6f trip aboard Fabricate for Her Majesty the Queen.

The gelded son of Makfi has ran with credit in some of the season’s most competitive mile and a half handicaps this term, including excellent placed efforts at Hamilton and Chester. The form of his third behind St Leger hope Muntahaa (9/2 for tomorrow’s classic with BetVictor) last time out at Chester looks fair form and with his preferred cut in the ground is a confident selection to reward each-way support.

3.40 Clondaw Warrior finished second in the corresponding Gp 2 Doncaster Cup 12 months ago and looks sure to go close in the marathon 2m 2f contest once more under Ryan Moore. I’m not convinced this afternoon’s trip sees him at his optimum however, and preference lies instead with Luca Cumani’a Mizzou under Andrea Atzeni. The selection made a winning return in the Sagaro Sakes at Ascot, Burmese and Clever Cookie in behind, and ran a career best when last sighted finishing second to Order of St George in the Ascot Gold Cup at the royal meeting in June. He sets a fair standard on form and looks the one to beat in an open contest.

4.15 The Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes was won by Frankel in his juvenile campaign and two of his sons look to carry on his legacy in this afternoon’s 7f contest with Hugo Palmer’s Majoris and Senator representing their sire and the latter getting the nod under Tony Hamilton. The chestnut colt defied greenness to make a winning debut at Leicester, before following-up under a penalty last time out at Carlisle. He is 14/1 with BetVictor for next month’s Dewhurst Stakes, 33/1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas and his sire Frankel a 2/1 chance to sire a British classic winner in his first crop of 3yos.

4.50 Winterval made a pleasing debut for the Roger Varian yard earlier in the campaign at Nottingham and should take all the beating in first-time head-gear under Andrea Atzeni. The form of that race has worked out particularly well with the winner, the third and the fourth, all winning twice subsequently and he looks to have been well-placed to belatedly get off the mark this term.