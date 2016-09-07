ST LEGER DAY ONE: Betting tips from BetVictor

Here’s your betting tips for Day One of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse, provided by BetVictor...

2.00 The Owen Burrows yard have high hopes for their well-bred colt Akhlaaq and this son of New Approach can hopefully maintain his unbeaten record under Paul Hanagan in the opener.

2.35 I was at Musselburgh when Our Charlie Brown bolted-up on handicap debut under James Sullivan and he is a confident selection to follow-up from a 9lb higher mark. Tim Easterby’s gelding was progressive in maidens before his winning debut handicapping 13 days ago and creeps in at the foot of the weights for this afternoon’s 7f Nursery.

3.00 Pearl Secret looks well-placed by locally based trainer David Barron to land the feature Scarborough Stakes under Oisin Murphy. The colt relishes cut in the ground and a makes his first start in listed company since landing the Beverley Bullet two summers ago. He looks a class apart in this field and sets a fair standard based on his earlier efforts in Gp 1 and Gp 2 company earlier in the campaign.

4.10 Richard Hannon’s colt War Glory has yet to finish out of the frame in all four career starts and after an excellent second last time out at Chester can go one better in the 7f Handicap under Sean Levey.

4.45 James Doyle won on Revolutionist earlier in the season at Newmarket and should go close aboard the son of Pivotal in the 10f Conditions Stakes. Mark Johnston’s colt has won three times this term, all under different pilots and, despite disappointing after a hike at the weights, remains a seriously tough animal and should benefit from an uncontested lead.

5.15 Paul Midgley does well with his sprinters and Tylery Wonder should go close on debut for the yard in the finale. He showed a smart level of form for Willie McCreary in Ireland and can hopefully reward each-way support under Adam Kirby.