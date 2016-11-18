Slaney to continue comeback at Dome fight night

Harworth’s Danny Slaney is back in action this weekend for the third fight since his return to the ring.

Slaney is part of a six-bout Stefy Bull bill at the Dome on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old ended a three-year absence from the ring in February with a convincing points win over Grzegorz Semik.

He followed up with another points triumph over Bryn Wain and will this weekend face Hull journeyman Andy Neylon.

Slaney has six wins from eight fights in his career.

Hyde Park’s Aston Jolly is also set to compete on Saturday for the first time since defeat in a Central Area middleweight title fight against Matthew Mallin.

Jolly lost by a single point in the fight in February, making it back to back defeats following a technical decision loss last October in London’s historic York Hall.

He will return to the ring against Kent fighter Sonny Whiting, looking to improve his record from 7-2-1.

The bill is topped by Barnsley fighter – and Dome regular – Andy Townend, who will defend his English super featherweight crown against Manchester’s Chris Conwell.

Townend lost a British title fight against Martin J Ward last time out and is looking to rebuild again.

Rotherham’s Lee Appleyard chases the vacant Central Area lightweight title against Sheffield’s Ismail Anwar. The title was last held by Harworth’s Josh Morgan, who has since decided to leave the ring.

Barnsley’s future English title challenger Josh Wale will tick over in a clash with Reynaldo Cajin.

n Rossington’s Maxi Hughes has been mandated to challenge Martin J Ward for the British super featherweight title.