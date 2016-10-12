Resounding wins for Doncaster’s high flying hockey teams

Doncaster notched a third straight win in all competitions with a resounding 4-1 victory over Cannock in the men’s EHL North Conference.

Victory moved the Town Field side up to third in the table and put them in good heart ahead of Sunday’s home clash with local rivals Sheffield Hallam.

Good work from Josh Pettinger was rewarded with Doncaster’s first penalty corner on 14 minutes and a cleverly worked routine resulted in Tom Brickman deflecting the ball into the roof of the net to give the home side the lead.

Five minutes into the second half a swift counter attack saw Tim Shelley rifle home a reverse stick shot to double the lead.

Eight minutes later a fantastic flowing move from deep in their own half saw Alex Kerly feed Shelley for his second goal.

Shelley then had the chance to complete his hat trick when Josh Oades was upended in the circle but his penalty was saved.

With quarter of an hour remaining, Matt Gibson found Josh Netherwood in space at the top of the Cannock circle and he hammered in Doncaster’s fourth.

Cannock’s endeavour was rewarded when Chris Beck swept home a late consolation effort.

n Doncaster’s ladies maintained their 100 per cent winning record in the Northern Premier Division with a convincing 5-1 win at York.

They started aggressively and Bexx Woods opened the scoring within four minutes.

York immediately levelled the score before Doncaster took the game to their hosts and ran out comfortable winners.

Charlotte Dodds scored a hat trick and Fi Bolland also netted.