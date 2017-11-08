Ref justice for Danum Eagles in controversial defeat to Birmingham

Danum Eagles felt hard done-by in an 83-76 defeat at Birmingham Mets.

The game was tight all the way but with the Eagles losing three starters on fouls the task became a very hard one.

Paul Walsh (pictured) returned to form with 27 points, Mathew Martin scored 18 and Josh Metcalf 12.

“The game needs to look at the standard of referees,” said Eagles head coach Bob Martin. “We have not had a player foul out this season. This game, four.

“We must become more consistent in our play as a team. The same must apply to referees.”

Eagles, ninth in the Division Three table, visit Sheffield Hallam Sharks on Saturday.