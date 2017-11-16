Perfect weekend for Doncaster Hockey Club

Doncaster Hockey Club enjoyed a productive weekend as both first teams recorded league wins and the ladies also booked their place in the next round of the Investec Women’s Cup.

Doncaster’s ladies moved up a place to fourth in the Northern Premier Division after a 6-1 win at home to Neston on Saturday.

Helen Karditsas scored the only goal of the first half before Neston hit back.

The home side were not to be denied as Karditsas went on the claim a hat trick and Ellie O’Neill, Annabel Bennett and Katie Barnes also netted.

Holly Brown and Bennett scored in a 2-0 cup win at Alderley Edge on Sunday.

The men extended their winning streak to three National League games when they ran out 2-0 winners at home to Deeside Ramblers.

Josh Pettinger slammed home his fourth goal of the season and Matty White scored with a deflected shot.