Nock and Gilliver win Doncaster Drawn Doubles

Brian Nock (Adwick St Lawrence) and Peter Gilliver (Westfield Park) won the Doncaster Drawn Doubles held at Armthorpe Welfare Bowling Club.

They beat Keith Bullock (Bawtry) and Maurice Mortlock (Brodsworth Welfare) 21-10 in the final.

Charlie Hill (Westfield Park) and Tommy Jones (Denaby Welfare) beat Barry Machin (Rossington Welfare) and Paul Lawrence (Denaby Welfare) 21-13 in the final of the Supplementary competition.

Yorkshire Main’s Hilary Bennett won the Doncaster Ladies Merit title at Brodsworth Welfare.

Bennett got the better of Denaby Welfare’s Donna Stancliffe in the final, winning 21-16.

Results: Brooke Farm Handicap second round: Pilkingtons Recreation 170 Bawtry B 183, Yorkshire Main B 119 Westfield Park 162, Yorkshire Main A 167 Askern Welfare 124, Denaby Welfare A 180 Armthorpe Welfare B 122.