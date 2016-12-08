National champion ‘Paddy’ completes hat trick for Doncaster Boxing Academy

Joshua Padley completed a hat trick for Doncaster Boxing Academy by picking up a national title.

Padley – known as Paddy – was crowned the English 64kg champion, becoming the Wheatley club’s third national champion in the space of 12 months.

“This is a fantastic achievement,” coach Ian Allcock said.

“We are very lucky to have been so successful.

“We never dreamed we would have one national champion, so to have three in one year is incredible for us.”

Colliston Edwards previously became the 56kg champion with Henry Tyers winning the 50kg crown.

Padley said: “I’m really proud to represent the club and I hope I can repeat my success next season.

“There’s a great atmosphere at the club and we’re like one big family.”

- Elsewhere, Stainforth ABC’s Robert Davies was unsuccessful in his final eliminator for the English youth heavyweight title.

Davies put in a valiant effort against the unbeaten Ryan Butler who was warned early for low blows.

Davies worked well on the inside with sharp uppercuts but Butler had the edge.