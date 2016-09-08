Motorcycling: Keenan Armstrong, 18, celebrates first race win in National Superstock 600

Keenan Armstrong notched his maiden race victory in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship at Cadwell Park.

The 18-year-old, from Hyde Park, won in dominant fashion over the recent Bank Holiday weekend to stay firmly in touch with the Championship leaders.

Keenan Armstrong. Photo: Trevor Price

Armstrong, who rides for the Doncaster-based Motobreakers Racing team, now sits third in the standings on 92 points, four points behind Carl Phillips in second and 45 behind leader Jordan Weaving.

The action got underway with Armstrong showing his pace straight away, finishing Saturday’s free practice session in second place, only 0.087 behind fastest man Weaving.

Qualifying would see the Doncaster man finish the first session in fourth in wet conditions, and in the dry second session on Sunday afternoon Armstrong posted a 1:31.9, only half a second behind pole man Bradley Jones, leaving him fifth on the grid for Monday’s race.

As the lights went out Armstrong made a strong start and made his way into second place by the second corner, and on lap two he passed Harry Truelove to take the lead.

The youngster continued to control the race from the front, holding off a charge from a pack of riders.

Armstrong fought hard and by lap eight, after the red flag came out due to a crash for Carl Phillips, saw the race declared a result with it reaching two third distance, meaning the teenager claimed a career first win.

After the race, Armstrong said: “I’m delighted, it’s an unbelievable feeling to get my first win, I still can’t believe it.

“I got a great start and led after the second lap, the bike felt great and I could brake later than everyone else, I just felt so comfortable.

“That are so many people I need to thank, Shaun and everyone at Motobreakers, my whole crew who have really worked so hard this weekend for me and I can’t thank them enough.

“My family, mum and dad who have supported me all the way, this one is for them.

“I can’t wait for Oulton Park now, I’m so confident and I really like the track.”

Proud team owner Shaun Rose said: “It’s great, we’ve had lots of changes within the team over the last few weeks and this proves how strong we are as a team and a family.

“Keenan did so well, he made a great start and he rode brilliantly.

“It just shows you don’t need raw speed, you just need determination and confidence and Keenan has that in a big way.

“We can’t wait for Oulton Park now, it’s a circuit Keenan likes and we’re hoping for more of the same.”

The next round is at Oulton Park this weekend.