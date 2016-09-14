Motorcycling: Armstrong’s hat trick of podium finishes

Keenan Armstrong claimed his third podium finish in a row in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship at Oulton Park.

The Hyde Park teenager, who rides for Doncaster-based Motobreakers Racing, followed up his first ever race win by taking second place behind Jordan Weaving on Sunday.

Armstrong said: “I’m really happy. We showed great pace all weekend and I’m happy with how it’s gone. The team are working well together and the results are really showing what we can do as a team.

“My aim is to now focus in on second place in the Championship, because it is close to me and in my reach.

“I’m riding strong and I can’t wait to get back out at Donington Park this weekend to do it all again.”

Team owner Shaun Rose said: “This weekend has been fantastic, the way Keenan has ridden has been brilliant. He has shown his quality once again and we couldn’t be prouder as a team of him.”

Armstrong sits third in the overall standings, 50 points behind leader Weaving.