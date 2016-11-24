Minibike star Scott Ogden, 13, crowned British champion

Belton minibiker Scott Ogden has been crowned British champion - and he did it in thrilling fashion.

The 13-year-old won the MiniGP 70 class at the 2016 Cool FAB Racing British Minibike Championship following a dramatic final round at Mallory Park.

Scott Ogden

Ogden, a student at South Axholme Academy, only started road racing last year.

He went into the final round in the championship in third place but claimed the title with two brilliant wins - including a photo-finish victory.

County Durham’s Franco Bourne had occupied top spot but had to retire due to a mechanical fault leaving Evesham’s Josh Whatley in second and Ogden to compete for the trophy.

Victory in race one moved Ogden 1.5 points ahead of Whatley and left everything to play for in the final race.

The pair did not disappoint on the famous Leicestershire circuit and overtook each other several times before Ogden won the race in the photo-finish to clinch the title.

Ogden started racing at the age of seven on 50cc motocross bikes and progressed through 65, 85 and 150cc before starting road racing late in the 2015 season.

The Cool FAB Racing British Minibike Championship is now recognised as part of the British Superbike Championship organisation - and has been the breeding ground for several star senior riders.

Crispin Vitoria, managing director of Cool Motor Racing, said: “We’ve already seen the likes of MotoGP rider Scott Redding, Moto3 World Champion Danny Kent, BSB rider Luke Mossey, 2016 Hel Performance British Motostar Champion Charlie Nesbitt and 2016 National Superstock 1000 Champion Taylor Mackenzie coming through our ranks and we hope to produce more British and world champions in the future.”

Ogden’s photo-finish win was due to be aired on Motors TV today.

The teenager has also been entered into the Motorsport Radio Teen Racer of 2016. More details of how you can vote for him are on his facebook page.