Kell Brook show at Sheffield United will have stacked undercard

At least four titles - two of them world belts - will be on the line at Kell Brook’s Bramall Lane showdown.

Brook, ofcourse, defends his IBF welterweight strap against American Errol Spence Jr.

But that main event is supported by at least three other scheduled 12-rounders.

Conisbrough’s ‘White Rhino’ Dave Allen will compete for the Commonwealth heavyweight - he fights southpaw Lenroy Thomas, from Jamaica, a 32 year old who has won 20 of 24 fights.

He has KO’d 10 and is based in America.

“I am going to break Lenroy Thomas down and I am going to stop him,” said Allen.

“I have been in a B&B for six weeks in Leeds training very hard and doing everything correct. The David Allen everyone has seen before, you will see a totally different man. You will see what I can really do on May 27.

“I feel sorry for Lenroy – he is going to be expecting the same man who he has seen in fights against Ortiz and Whyte and Howe and Rusiewicz but you will see a completely different animal. He will be taken out in devastating fashion and I am finally going to show the talent that is there.

“He has sparred in a lot of big camps; he has sparred Joshua, Ortiz, Povetkin and he has been in with some good names. He is a good, experienced fighter but for me he is the right fight at the right time. I am getting to a point where my best wins are Gavern and Aurieng and I have come up short at World level against Ortiz.

“There hasn’t been a show at Bramall Lane on the pitch since 1984 and my dad boxed on that show. Thirty years apart, for a father and son to box on the same massive stage that it is I know it means a lot to my dad and a lot to my grandad, so it definitely means a lot to me. My dad and grandad will be there on the night and it will be a proud night for them both when I get the win.

“This is a massive stage, outdoors at Bramall Lane on a pay-per-view show. I am getting used to the big stage now so nerves won’t be a problem and for it to be at Bramall Lane makes it that extra little bit special.

“The Commonwealth title is a major belt. When I got into boxing I didn’t have any expectations so to box for the Commonwealth strap on a Box Office show at Bramall Lane is absolutely mind-blowing.

“Now I am here, I see this as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. Lenroy is a stepping stone and I know very well I have to step very hard on him. It is a hard fight, I am not looking past it, but a win over Lenroy and capturing the Commonwealth title puts me in line for a crack at the British title against the winner of Cornish and Sexton.”

“I’m so pleased for Dave that he is getting this opportunity on a stage like this,” said Eddie Hearn. “He is fast becoming a real popular figure in the UK but now we are going to see if he can really fight.

“Lenroy is very experienced and we had him in camp for AJ for weeks preparing for the Charles Martin fight. It’s a real 50-50 fight and I know the whole of Yorkshire will be behind Dave Allen on May 27.”

A confirmed, fascinating title contest comes with George Groves v Fedor Chudinov for the WBA World super middleweight title.

Also on the card, we understand, is on Manchester’s Jon Kays v Barnsley super featherweight Andy Towend for the Commonwealth title.

Matchroom says six-time ABA champ Anthony Fowler will also make his professional debut.

