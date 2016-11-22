Jet ski: Brad Rickaby makes splash on professional circuit

Jet ski star Brad Rickaby has made a splash in his first year in professional racing.

But the 23-year-old is hoping to take things up a gear in 2017.

Brad Rickaby

Rickaby, from Hatfield, can reflect on a successful first year representing Budapest-based Kasza Racing - including a seventh-placed finish at the World Championships in Arizona.

He says there is plenty of room for improvement though.

“This season has been extremely busy, racing across the globe,” said Rickaby.

“I had a few mechanical problems in the Hungarian Championships but I still managed to dominate and win every race.

“In the Europeans I took third in the Pro Runabout GP so I was really happy to be ranked top three in Europe.

“It was a bit of a last minute decision to go over to the World Championships in Arizona so I was under prepared but I was fit and the opportunity was there. To finish as seventh best pro in the world is good but next year I will be pushing for the world title.

“I have big plans with my team Kasza Racing and from January I’ll be living in Dubai for six weeks for the UAE Championships. I should also be racing at Lakeside next summer for the Pro European title.”

He added: “I’d like to say thanks to my local sponsors Nissan Evans Halshaw and Polypipe who have supported me all season.”