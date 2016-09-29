Isle rider gets sponsorship extension from equestrian clothing firm Harry Hall

A budding young rider has been awarded for her commitment, dedication and her insipiration to others by having major sponsorship by Harry Hall clothing extended.

Robyn Byrne, aged nine, from Scunthorpe, secured a £600 deal for equestrian clothing and equipment this time last year and recently heard this will continue until 2017.

Mum Nikki, who is originally from Crowle, said: “This was a total surprise to us, Robyn has been busy supporting Harry Hall through promoting items with a fabulous photo shoot at Normanby hall for the spring summer catalogue. Robyn has received some lovely items for her and her pony Sophie from Harry Hall.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there for Robyn though as New Zealand equestrian Jonathan “Jock” Paget recently liked her Facebook page. She is pictured with Jock at Burnham Market earlier this year where she went to watch him on the cross country course. His horse had a bad fall. We ended up talking to the owners and to Jock himself for quite a while. She also got to hold the famous Clifton Promise.”