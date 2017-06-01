INVESTEC DERBY PREVIEW: horse-by-horse guide to the key runners at Epsom

If anyone tells you they know who’s going to win the Investec Derby, their assertions can safely be filed under the category, fake news.

So wide open is Saturday’s Classic at Epsom that no-one knows. Not even Aidan O’Brien, who fields six runners, fathers two of the jockeys and has won the great race five times. Not even John Gosden, who saddles five runners and has won it twice. Not even the boys in blue at Godolphin, who send out three runners in a bid to break their Derby duck.