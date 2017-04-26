How did Doncaster athletes fare in the London Marathon?

Carl Ryde again flew the flag for the town in the London Marathon at the weekend.

The Doncaster Athletic Club ace defied a foot problem in the second half of the race to finish 67th overall, and 59th in the senior men’s race, when clocking a time of 2 hours 30 minutes 43 seconds.

Men’s captain Martin James sliced seven minutes off his previous best when coming home in 97th place in the men’s vet-40 category in a time of 2.44.35.

Chris Pye also ran a new PB when clocking just over three hours in the men’s vet-45 race.

Marie-Louise Taylor (pictured right) was the first Doncaster AC woman finisher – her time of 3.57.51 earning a place in the top 600 in the vet-40 race.

Team-mate Janet Kerry (4.02.36) finished 665th in the vet-40 race.

n Hill House School pupil Josh Dickinson won the under 15 boys London Mini Marathon, setting a new course record in the process.

n Doncaster’s Greta Highfield posted an impressive victory in the first race of the 9-10 year North-West Series Biathle at Fleetwood.

The nine-year-old finished 17 seconds clear of the field in the swimming-running event.

She also tasted victory in her age-group in the opening race of the Yorkshire Series in Hull earlier in the season.

Greta is now focusing her attention on the first race of the GB Series at Cheltenham.