Horse Racing: Dubka to deliver at Doncaster

Dubka failed to fire in the Ebor but a step back up in class would not be beyond her in the DFS Park Hill Stakes, the highlight of day two of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster.

Sir Michael Stoute’s charge looked potentially well treated in last month’s handicap feature at York, but the decision to sit on the heels of the early leaders resulted in Dubka just lacking a change of pace when it was really needed in the finish.

It clearly did not help that her passage was also impeded at one point, but it would be fair to say that was a disappointing result.

However, the good ground that day may not have been totally ideal and large fields are not every horse’s cup of tea, so she may be better judged on her previous Pattern race efforts.

Beaten just a neck in the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood, Dubka was also a length and a half behind Bateel at Haydock earlier in the year - form which has taken on an extra dimension following that one’s Prix Vermeille success. Dubka will obviously have to be at the height of her powers here is she is to trouble the judge, but the soft ground and presence of Ryan Moore in the saddle certainly bolster confidence.

Laurens found only the well-touted Polydream too good in France last time and a repeat of that form would give her a good shout in the William Hill May Hill Stakes.

A winner at Doncaster on her debut back in July, Karl Burke took the plunge and stepped up to Group Three level at Deauville last month, with the decision so nearly reaping a rich reward.

She was just outpaced by the winner in the last furlong that day, but she kept on well enough and a mile should certainly be well within her compass.

Tangled can lift another big prize pot in the Weatherbys Racing Bank £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes.

Richard Hannon’s colt is on a roll right now having bagged a Newmarket nursery before following up in a similar event to this at York last month.

Selections: Chepstow: 1.10 Grey Spirit, 1.40 Ashwass, 2.15 Hope And Glory, 2.50 Dark Blue, 3.25 Wahaab, 3.55 The Daley Express, 4.30 Meyandi.

Doncaster: 1.20 Siege Of Boston, 1.50 Ellthea, 2.25 Laurens, 3.00 Dubka (Nap), 3.35 Tangled, 4.05 Al Neksh, 4.35 Camerone.

Epsom: 1.30 Lifeboat, 2.00 Black Caesar, 2.35 Heart Of Gold, 3.10 C’est No Mour, 3.45 Swaffham Bulbeck, 4.15 Pacific Salt, 4.45 Bella Alissa.

Hexham: 4.10 Man Look, 4.40 Deadly Move, 5.10 Buster Edwards, 5.40 Strumble Head, 6.10 Mrs Burbidge, 6.40 My Idea, 7.10 Galveston.

Listowel: 2.05 Focus On Grass, 2.40 Stoked, 3.15 Brazos, 3.50 Brontide, 4.20 Share The Honour, 4.50 Walkabout, 5.20 Ben Button, 5.50 Cape City Boy.

Double: Dubka And Laurens.