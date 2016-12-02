Hockey: Doncaster in fifth heading into winter break

Doncaster lost 5-3 to Conference North leaders University of Durham in their final game of 2016.

The Town Field men - who head into the winter break fifth in the table - looked like they could be on the end of a hiding when they found themselves 4-0 down midway through the second half.

However, Doncaster continued to press forward and two goals in two minutes from captain Matt Gibson and Josh Oades halved the deficit.

Dan West came within a whisker of making it 4-3 but with eight minutes remaining Elliott Dowley scored his second to put the game beyond the visitors.

Doncaster had the final say though and in the last minute, after Gibson’s penalty corner strike hit the crossbar, Andy Appleton hammered home the rebound.

n Doncaster ladies’ promotion hopes have been hit by back-to-back defeats.

Top of the table Fylde ran out 1-0 winners at Town Field, leaving fourth-placed Doncaster five points adrift of the Northern Premier Division leaders.