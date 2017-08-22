Good times roll for hockey starlet Regan Kidd in California

Roller hockey starlet Regan Kidd netted two silver medals on his trip of a lifetime to Los Angeles.

The ten-year-old, from Conisbrough, was chosen to represent Great Britain at the recent 2017 AAU Inline Hockey Junior Olympics in Corona, California.

Kidd ended both an international and club tournament as Team GB’s top points scoring defenceman in his age group.

Proud father Ryan said: “All in all it was a great experience with Team GB bringing home three gold medals, four silvers and a bronze between all the age groups (10-23).

“Regan had an absolute blast and was his team’s top points scoring defenceman for both tournaments.

“There is a tradition of the kids swapping jerseys and the demand for GB shirts was huge.

“Regan managed to bag two USA shirts and intends to write to the kids he swapped with and hopefully meet up again next year, should he make the team again.

“We are all so proud of his achievement and how hard he has worked to get where he has.”

Team GB came up against four USA teams, two Canadian teams and a Korean team in the international competition.

After four round robin games they reached the semi-finals and beat Canada 10-1 before being edged out by a very good USA side 4-3 in the final.

The club tournament again saw Regan’s Team GB team qualify for the semi-finals following four round robin games.

A 6-0 victory over home rink team Corona Bulldogs B followed.

But Corona Bulldogs’ A team proved to be too strong in the final as they ran out narrow 7-6 winners.

Ryan added: “We wanted to thank everyone that has helped get Regan to this point, friends, family, coaches and managers.

“I would also like to extend a very special thank you to Jay at Leger Frames in Conisbrough.

“He not only agreed to meet with Regan and help with his trip with Team GB but has agreed to very generously sponsor him moving forward.”