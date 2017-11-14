Golf round-up: Thornhurst Park, Thorne, Wheatley, Town Moor, Doncaster

Keith Christian (41 points) took the honours in Thornhurst Park’s stableford on Friday.

David Smith (39) was runner-up and Kevin Martin (37) third.

Gill Deakin (43 points) romped home in Saturday’s stableford. Paul Fox (37) was a distant runner-up with Lee Wootton (36) finishing third.

Pete Dodds (40 points) proved the man to beat in Thorne’s Wednesday stableford.

Ian Strickland (38) headed the chasing pack with George Stewart (34) bagging third spot.

Pete Derbyshire (38 points) won the seniors’ competition with Alf Waggott (36) and Tony Garth (35) completing the first three.

Dodds (37 points) claimed his second victory of the week in the club’s Saturday stableford. Ian Strickland (36) had to settle for the runners-up spot again with Kev Bushby (34) finishing third.

Bushby (39 points) finished two places higher the following day, beating the likes of Jon Donnelly (37) and Keith Cox (37).

Alison Allsop (33 points) edged a closely contested ladies’ stableford at Wheatley.

Jenny Brennan (32) claimed the runners-up spot with Beryl Goulding (31) finishing third.

Ian Bennett and Kevin Soars (45 points) provided the necessary fireworks to win Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club’s Xmas Fayre better-ball stableford on November 5.

Paul Beevers and Frank Jones (44) were runners-up with Andre Hardisty and Michael Sowerby jnr (43) pipping Ian Siddle and Kevin Murphy for third spot on the OCB ruling.

Raj Kundra and Kevin Turton, Kevin Pearson and Roy Maskrey and Jim Mackie and Phil Lawton also posted scores of 43 points.

Ryan Brennan (42 points) proved the man to beat in the club’s stableford the previous day.

Darren Freebury (40) was second with Rob Dumville (37) claiming third spot on the OCB ruling from Brian Jinks. Steve Hathaway also scored 37 points.

Doncaster Golf Club hosted the inaugural Annie’s Salver competition.

Contested by the club captain’s team and the junior captain’s team, led by Luke Gregory and comprising of current and past junior members, the competition was won by the latter.