Golf: Round-up from Wheatley, Doncaster Town Moor, Doncaster, Hickleton

James Milnes (78, 81 = 159) took the honours in Wheatley’s Junior 36-hole championship final.

Chris Downs (80, 81 = 161) was runner-up and Max Reynolds (83, 82 = 165) third.

Linda Bacon (net 73) won round seven of the Lady’s Medal. Joye Norman (74) was runner-up.

Chris Dewsnap (70) won the second competition of the week in convincing style with a five-shot advantage over runner-up Allison Allsop. Val Pickett (80) won the bronze division.

Ian Holdsworth (42 points) carded the winning round in Doncaster Town Moor’s Saturday Division One stableford.

Steven Foster (40) was runner-up with Rob Dumville (38) claiming third spot.

Stan Usher (40) headed the field in the Division Two competition with the OCB ruling separating runner-up Phil Harris (38) and third-placed Martin Vernon.

Michal Sowerby snr and son Michael Sowerby jnr (net 62) claimed victory in the club’s Wilson Cup better ball medal competition.

Steve Wykes and Cyril Ward (63) pipped Stan Usher and Kevin Turton on the OCB rule for second spot.

Graham Fynney beat Peter Hepworth (two up) to win Doncaster’s Captain’s Prize.

Andre Lubeck (net 68) won the club’s Dicky Dun Trophy. Junior captain Luke Gregory proved the one to beat in the Scratch Salver.

Sarah Newton won the ladies’ Ramskir Scratch Cup competition. Michelle Allen was runner-up. Louise Parkin claimed victory in the Bronze Cup competition with Jill McGarvie heading the chasing pack.

Beryl Batchelor posted the winning score in the 29-36 (handicap) Cup. Jan Brimmell finished runner-up.

Stuart Anderson and Alison Stratford won the Dorothy Bryson Trophy.

Ethan Dennett (net 64) claimed victory in the 2017 Junior Cup. Shane Longworth (net 68) pipped Lucas Martin (68) on a better back-nine to bag the runners-up spot.

Kyle Johnson-Rolfe won the Captain’s Putter with a net 67. Jake Mitchell (70) and Joshua Earnshaw (71) completed the top three.

Declan Stoppard won the target golf competition with Shane Longworth winning the putting competition.

Carole Thorp and Jas Reese (net 41) won Hickleton Golf Club’s Bailey Salver competition.

Trina Swain and Nicola Hoar (36) were runners-up in the better ball stableford .

Almost 130 players contested the club’s Open Bank Holiday Mixed competition on Monday.

Retford GC pairing Mr Clough and Mrs Brunt (45 points) won the competition (a better ball stableford) with Don Stains (Hallamshire) and Janet Hallatt (Hickleton) claiming second spot with a score of 44 points.

Messrs Armstrong and Hayes (Kilton Forest) were third on 42 points.

Wheatley’s Kevin Noonan recorded a hole in one on the 173 yard par -3 sixth.

Carole Thorp (32 points) was again among the honours in the club’s Cresswell Trophy (single stableford ) on Tuesday.

Christine Griffiths (30) pipped Sheila Inglis (30) on a better back-nine to claim the runners-up spot.