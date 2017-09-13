Golf round-up from Doncaster Golf Club, Doncaster Town Moor, Hickleton & Thorne

Brian Brimmel (net 66) proved the man to beat in Doncaster Golf Club’s Hann Smith final on Saturday.

David Grocock (67) was runner-up and Neil Allen (68) third.

Geraldine Kaill won the club’s Con Davies bogey competition in midweek. Anna Clish and Berry Batchelor completed the top three.

Susan Sanderson won the ladies nine-hole stableford the same day.

John Bedford (38 points) carded the winning score in Doncaster Town Moor’s Saturday stableford Division One competition.

Tom Baulk (37) pipped Richard Kilby for second spot on a better back-nine.

Steven Carrick (38 points) headed the Division Two field. Damond Hutchinson (36) finished second and David Stocks (35) third.

Matthew George and Richard Spears (50) won the club’s better-ball stableford the following day with a five-point advantage over the chasing group led by Andy Hutchinson and David Armitage (45). Shaun Roberts and David Baker (44) were third.

Linda Morris (net 73) took the honours in Hickleton’s Medal and Breakthrough Brooch competition.

Runner-up Sonia Sugden beat Trina Swain on a better back-nine.

Sunday saw the club stage its 2017 Medal final won by 20-year-old Debbie Henery with an impressive net 71.

Debbie, who saw her handicap drop to four as a result of her win, finished six shots ahead of mum Pip Henery, this year’s lady captain.

Tony McGarry (net 64) won the day in Thorne’s Highfield Trophy competition.

James Lambert (65) pipped Robert Fleming (65) for second spot.

Ian Hedley (gross 76) finished two shots ahead of runner-up Kev Bushby in the Highfield Shield. James Lambert (79) was third.

Gary Mutton (net 59) won the club’s Saturday Summer League competition. He finished well clear of the field led by Ian Strickland (65). Neil Baxter (68) was third.

Rob McGarry (net 66) took the honours in the Seniors Championship. John Tyson (67) finished runner-up and Charlie Webb (68) third.

Webb (net 61) carded the winning score in the club’s Wednesday League competition. Ivan Hanks (62) was second and Steve Linley (68) third.