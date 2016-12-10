Golf round-up: Fleming claims double win at Thorne

Thorne Golf Club’s Robert Fleming carded a double success and came close to a hat trick of wins.

Fleming (37 points) took the honours in the club’s midweek stableford when pipping Dave Wass (35) and Pete Dodds (34).

Fleming (36 points) also recorded the best round of the day to win the seniors’ competition from Barry Downing (35) and Bill Shores (35).

The team of Terry Gillan (pro), Mick Clark, Andy Wetherall and Alan Brow (55.4) won the club’s Christmas Pro-am Texas Scramble competition.

Len Horsman (pro), Fred Horsman, Felix Bastillo and Duncan Mancorfield (56.8) were runners-up with Adam Wood (pro), Phil Tasker, Steve Carrick and Dave Dean (56.9) finishing third.

Pete Goulding (36 points) won the club’s Saturday stableford from Sam Gray (35) and Ian Strickland (34).

Pete Dodds (42 points) headed the field in Sunday’s competition.

Fleming (40) finished runner-up and Ivan Hanks (36) third.

Members are reminded that the next Winter League competition will be staged on Sunday and that entries for the captain v vice-captain competition on December 18 are now being taken.

