Golf round-up: Doncaster, Thorne, Doncaster Town Moor

Anne Lockwood and Carole Morris carded the best score in Doncaster Golf Club’s Lady Captain’s winter nine-hole competition.

Jayne Daughtrey and Sue Harbon were runners-up with Anne Moore and Wendy Parker finishing third.

The new club captains for 2017 (men’s) Simon Longworth, (ladies’) Kim Turner and (junior) Luke Gregory hosted their respective Captain’s Drive In competitions at the weekend.

Pete Dodds (34 points) won Thorne’s stableford on Wednesday from George Stewart (33) and Paul Liddle (33).

Terry Witton (43 points) took the honours in the seniors’ stableford the following day. Ray Holmes (40) was second and John Booth (35) third.

Ian Hedley (35) headed the field from Andy Gray (31) and Graham Rainford (31) in the Saturday stableford.

Charlie Webb, Ian Hedley, Graham Rainford and Steve Thompson won round four of the club’s Winter League on Sunday.

With two rounds to go the leaders are Paul Coyne, Richard Hogg, Pete Goulding and Dave Johnstone.

John Selby (39 points) won Doncaster Town Moor’s single stableford Division One competition on Saturday.

Dave Wood (38) was second and Brian Jinks (36) third.

Phil Harris (39) pipped Dave Chadwick (38) and Kev Turton (38) to win the Division Two competition.

Michael Sowerby jnr, Jim Mackie, Steve Bodle and Mick Sowerby (nett 118) won the club’s am-am medal the following day.

Shaun Roberts, Richard Pinder, Steve Turner and Danny Webb (120) were runners-up and Brian Jinks, Roy Goffin, Frank Pons and Mark Clarke (122) were third.

