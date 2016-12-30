Gavin McDonnell set for home turf advantage for WBC title fight

Gavin McDonnell is set to be handed home field advantage when he fights for a world title next year.

The Doncaster Free Press understands negotiations to secure a UK staging for McDonnell’s clash with Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title have been successful.

And in even better news for the Dunscroft fighter, the bout is set to take place in Yorkshire.

A date in late February has been pencilled in for the clash as McDonnell looks to make his world title dreams come true.

Full details of the fight night are expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks but early indications suggests the 30-year-old will receive a significant boost with news of the venue.

Unbeaten pponent Vargas has only fought outside his native Mexico twice with both bouts taking place in California.

The 26-year-old has won all 28 of his fights, stopping 22 early. He is a former WBC Youth Silver and WBC International Silver champion at super bantamweight.