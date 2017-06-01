Former Sheffield United ace Curtis Woodhouse plots boxing return

Curtis Woodhouse has teamed up with former opponent Stefy Bull in a bid to return to boxing - at the age of 37.

The former Sheffield United midfielder is intent on ending his second retirement from the ring after three years out.

And he insists he will not be back to simply make up the numbers.

Woodhouse completed a fairytale transition from football to boxing by winning the British light welterweight title in 2014

Though he retired soon after, he quickly returned before apparently hanging up his gloves for good after defeat to Commonwealth champion Willie Limond.

Now, he has signed a managerial contract with Bull and applied to the British Boxing Board of Control for a new license.

In a social media post, Woodhouse announced his intent to return with the plan of fighting on September 2 at the Dome in Doncaster, where he beat Bull in a superb contest in 2010.

Woodhouse wrote: "Today I signed a 1 year managerial contract with Stefy Bull to return to professional boxing after being in retirement for 3 years.

"My return will be on September 2nd at Doncaster Dome where I boxed Stefy in 2010!

"I've spoken to a few different managers and promotors since I decided to return but from watching what Stefy has done with his other fighters I had been impressed and thought this is the right man for me.

"I have sent everything required over to the BBBOC and I'll await their decision on if I'll be granted a license again so fingers crossed I get the green light.

"I'm excited to get back in there and do what I love doing, fighting.

"My intentions are to return at welterweight and get back into title contention as soon as possible.

"This is a decision I haven't taken lightly and something I'm committed to.

"99% of fighters return a shadow of their former self but I've proved time and time again that the rules do not apply to me.

"I'm a different animal to what you normally see.

"I've formerly been the proud champion of England and Great Britain and I ain't coming back to make up the numbers.

"In phase one of my career the support that followed me all over Britain was outstanding and I aim to to prove I have some big nights left in me.

"Many people die with their music still in them. Why is this? Too often it is because they are always getting ready to live, before they know it time runs out.""

Woodhouse was most recently manager of Bridlington Town FC.