Doncaster teenager Oliver Hammond to represent GB Taekwondo at 2017 Cadet European Championships

It’s medal time!

When teenager Oliver Hammond was younger he wanted to be a Power Ranger - so began to learn Taekwondo.

Now his sporting success has ‘shifted into turbo’ after landing a call-up to represent Great Britain at the Cadet European Championships in Budapest next month.

The 14-year-old, from Barnby Dun, has been part of GB Taekwondo’s development squad since 2015 and qualified for Hungary by winning gold at Cadet Selection Championships held at the Dome in July.

Proud mother Denise said: “As a youngster Oliver wanted to be the Red Power Ranger so Taekwondo seemed to be a good idea.

“He started going to lessons at the age of six and trains with Team Ultimate in Armthorpe.

“Oliver won his first medal before his seventh birthday and since then he has regularly fought at competitions.

“He has been training extremely hard since his European selection and hopes he can bring back a medal from Hungary, which would be a great achievement.

“Oliver takes nothing for granted and knows that success only comes from hard work,” she added.

“He always trains hard and is a natural born competitor who thrives on a challenge. He has shown great potential and has the ability and work ethic to continue to be a success.”

Oliver, a pupil at Hungerhill School, is the latest Ultimate Taekwondo member to earn a GB call-up after Owen Turner and Mason Yarrow were chosen for the 2017 Junior European Championships.

Unbeaten this year, his medal tally is currently 47 golds, 16 silvers and eight bronze from competitions in Britain, Belgium, Holland and Germany.