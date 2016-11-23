Doncaster sides suffer double Durham defeat

Doncaster’s men and women both suffered defeats at the hands of University of Durham over the weekend.

The Town Field men went down 2-1 at home to the unbeaten Conference North leaders.

After a goalless first half, Andy Appleton’s penalty stroke was sandwiched in between two goals by Charlie Stubbins.

The two sides meet again in the north east on Sunday before the mid-season break.

Meanwhile, Doncaster’s ladies lost their unbeaten record in the Northern Premier Division as they lost 3-0 to Durham’s second string - and dropped to fourth in the table as a result.

Doncaster enjoyed plenty of possession but failed to take their chances. They host Fylde, the new league leaders, on Saturday at noon.